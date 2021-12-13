Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce sales of $261.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.29 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

GDEN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 193,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,975. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

