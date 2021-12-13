Analysts Expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 43,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $69.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

