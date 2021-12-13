Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.96. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.