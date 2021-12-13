Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target at $40.78

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.