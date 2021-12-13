Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 248.50

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON MNG opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 77.66. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 173.69 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.44.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

