Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) PT at €60.84

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.84 ($68.36).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €67.18 ($75.48) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.79.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

