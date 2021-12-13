Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $56.53

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

SYF opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

