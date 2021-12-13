Analysts Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Target Price at €34.03

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.03 ($38.24).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($38.88) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €39.89 ($44.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 1 year low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a 1 year high of €40.22 ($45.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.44. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

