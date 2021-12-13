Andrew J. Murphy Sells 7,122 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REGN opened at $669.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,607,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

