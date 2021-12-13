Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00.

DASH traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $155.25. 4,096,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,733. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

