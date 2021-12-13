Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post sales of $181.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $725.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $730.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.77 million, with estimates ranging from $756.90 million to $788.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

AIRC stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,481. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.