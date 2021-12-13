AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $53,000. 13D Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $1,057,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.