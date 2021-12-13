Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $39.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 377,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

