Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 117.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

