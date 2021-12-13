ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $28.45 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 466,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $61.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.