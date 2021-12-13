ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $611.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

