ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.