ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $6.22 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $415.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

