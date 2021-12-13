ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.