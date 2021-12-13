Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,496,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASTI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,236,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,990,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

