ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.85 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.