AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £105 ($139.24) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.67) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.61) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($128.29).

AZN opened at GBX 8,193 ($108.65) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The stock has a market cap of £126.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,774.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,533.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

