Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.13 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,500 shares of company stock worth $13,238,100 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.