Aurox (URUS) One Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.44 or 0.00311631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.