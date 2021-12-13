Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the November 15th total of 667,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 33,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,052. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,130,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 735,606 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,241,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 717,491 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

