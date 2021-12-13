Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.58. 46,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,930. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.