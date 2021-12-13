AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $307.00 at BTIG Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $289.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.76. 3,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

