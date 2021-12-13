AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $307.00 at BTIG Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $289.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.
Shares of AVB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.76. 3,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
