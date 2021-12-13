Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

