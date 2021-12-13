Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

