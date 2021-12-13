Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DD opened at $80.04 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

