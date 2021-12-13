Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,992,000 after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 511,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 425,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02.

