Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $74.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 670,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. Axonics has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Axonics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

