Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Director Buys $1,749,996.40 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.