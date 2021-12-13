BaaSid Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $177,230.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006946 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

