Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Lowered by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 6.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 151,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.65 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,530,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,259,206 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

