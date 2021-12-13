Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

