Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $275.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.95 and a 1 year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

