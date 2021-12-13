Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $417,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Chevron by 347.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 20.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

