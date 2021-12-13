Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $344.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

