Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $348.00 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $348.53. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.