Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,855. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

