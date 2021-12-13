Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 461 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

