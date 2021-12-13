Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.97 and its 200 day moving average is $325.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $362.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

