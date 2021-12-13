Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $12.19 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.72. 5,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,613. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

