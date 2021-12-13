Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.96. 63,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,048. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

