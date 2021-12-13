Band Protocol Price Tops $4.69 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00010089 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.03 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

