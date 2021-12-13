Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 106 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $244.88 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average is $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

