Bank of America Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TTM traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. 13,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,679. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 92.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

