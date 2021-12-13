Bank of America Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
TTM traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. 13,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,679. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.38.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
