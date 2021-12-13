Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.91. 332,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,343,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $359.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.