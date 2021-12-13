Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,469,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.